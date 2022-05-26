Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. ITT reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ITT.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ITT stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. ITT has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $105.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.
ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
