Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. ITT reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. ITT has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $105.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

