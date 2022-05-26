Analysts Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. LendingClub reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $472,880. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

