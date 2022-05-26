Analysts Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.14 billion. Ventas posted sales of $919.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.48 on Thursday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

