Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $265.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.17. Veritone has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $37.14.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Veritone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Veritone by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Veritone by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.