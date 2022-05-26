Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Capstone Copper (CS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capstone Copper (TSE: CS) recently:

5/25/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

5/24/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

5/16/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

5/16/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$7.00.

4/21/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Capstone Copper was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating.

4/18/2022 – Capstone Copper was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

CS opened at C$4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. Capstone Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

