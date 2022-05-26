Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NuVista Energy (NVA)

NuVista Energy (TSE: NVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50.

5/12/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$15.00.

5/11/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – NuVista Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.50.

4/18/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$11.50.

NVA stock opened at C$12.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.66 and a twelve month high of C$13.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.09.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.7976495 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

