Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NuVista Energy (NVA)

NuVista Energy (TSE: NVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/12/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50.
- 5/12/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$15.00.
- 5/11/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – NuVista Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.50.
- 4/18/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$11.50.
NVA stock opened at C$12.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.66 and a twelve month high of C$13.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.09.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.7976495 EPS for the current year.
