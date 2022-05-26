Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $570.00 to $550.00.

5/18/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2022 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $764.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.10 on Thursday, hitting $408.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.50 and its 200 day moving average is $504.24. The company has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3,902.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 196,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 64,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

