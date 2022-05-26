Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/23/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $570.00 to $550.00.
- 5/18/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/6/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/28/2022 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $764.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.10 on Thursday, hitting $408.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.50 and its 200 day moving average is $504.24. The company has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3,902.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 196,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 64,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.