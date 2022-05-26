Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aura Biosciences (AURA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA):
- 5/25/2022 – Aura Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of AURA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. 48,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,003. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.16.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
