Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ferguson (FERG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ: FERG) recently:

5/25/2022 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

5/20/2022 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/20/2022 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “sell” rating.

5/20/2022 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

5/19/2022 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

5/12/2022 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from £114.75 ($144.39) to £103.65 ($130.43).

4/22/2022 – Ferguson is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $118.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $111.81 and a 52 week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

