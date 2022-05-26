Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for REGENXBIO (RGNX)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ: RGNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/25/2022 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “
- 5/24/2022 – REGENXBIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 5/10/2022 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/5/2022 – REGENXBIO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/15/2022 – REGENXBIO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – REGENXBIO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.
- 3/31/2022 – REGENXBIO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – REGENXBIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $90.00 to $76.00.
REGENXBIO stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $838.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $46.46.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.
