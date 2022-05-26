Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Yum! Brands (YUM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2022 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line lagged the consensus mark after beating the same in the trailing 10 quarters. The company delivered same-store sales growth of 3%. Continued focus on off-premise channels, strategic investments in digital technology and refranchising efforts bode well. It has implemented various digital features in mobile and online platforms across all brand segments to enhance the guest experience. It continues to innovate core menus to attract customers. However, the suspension of operations in Russia is likely to hurt the company. This, along with a rise in net costs and expenses and high debt levels, remain concerns.”

5/5/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $130.00.

5/5/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $136.00.

5/5/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $130.00.

5/5/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $148.00.

4/14/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

YUM stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,753. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

