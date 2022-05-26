Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Yum! Brands (YUM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2022 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line lagged the consensus mark after beating the same in the trailing 10 quarters. The company delivered same-store sales growth of 3%. Continued focus on off-premise channels, strategic investments in digital technology and refranchising efforts bode well. It has implemented various digital features in mobile and online platforms across all brand segments to enhance the guest experience. It continues to innovate core menus to attract customers. However, the suspension of operations in Russia is likely to hurt the company. This, along with a rise in net costs and expenses and high debt levels, remain concerns.”

5/5/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $130.00.

5/5/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $136.00.

5/5/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $130.00.

5/5/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $148.00.

4/14/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE YUM traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.76. 1,502,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,753. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 245.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

