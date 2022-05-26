Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 26th (A, AIR, AJB, ALL, ARBB, BKS, BP, CVAC, DWF, ENOG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 26th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

AAR (TSE:AIR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They currently have a C$0.80 price target on the stock.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.88) target price on the stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.77) price target on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

DWF Group (LON:DWF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Energean (LON:ENOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,430 ($17.99) price target on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $580.00 target price on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 580 ($7.30) target price on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $6,000.00 target price on the stock.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $5,640.00 target price on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) target price on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $228.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $365.00.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SSE (LON:SSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price target on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.53) target price on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on the stock.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

