Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cardinal Health (CAH)

5/26/2022 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

5/18/2022 – Cardinal Health was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

5/6/2022 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/22/2022 – Cardinal Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Cardinal Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – Cardinal Health was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

CAH traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 206,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

