Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB):

5/21/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ITAÚ CORPBANCA is a commercial bank based in Chile with operations primarily in Colombia, Panama and New York. ITAÚ CORPBANCA, formerly known as CORPBANCA, is based in SANTIAGO, CHILE. “

5/13/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/11/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.