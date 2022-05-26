Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Salesforce (CRM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) recently:

5/24/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $330.00 to $260.00.

5/23/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $285.00 to $225.00.

5/20/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $242.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $295.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $185.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $291.00.

5/12/2022 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/9/2022 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $281.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $360.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $159.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,855,301. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

