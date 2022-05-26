Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EOG Resources (EOG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG):

5/26/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $143.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, a huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. It has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Delaware, Bakken and Eagle Ford. The company has estimated roughly 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, brightening the production outlook. Also, EOG’s balance sheet is significantly less levered than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. For this year, EOG Resources has laid out a plan to return a minimum of 60% of annual free cash flow to shareholders. However, rising lease & well expenses are hurting the firm’s bottom line. Although the company is committed to returning capital to shareholders, it has been paying a lower dividend than the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector over the past five years.”

5/24/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

5/18/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $164.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $135.00 to $147.00.

4/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $147.00.

4/22/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $178.00.

4/13/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $124.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.72. 3,377,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,619. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $136.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

