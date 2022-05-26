Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for McEwen Mining (MUX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX):

5/21/2022 – McEwen Mining is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – McEwen Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

5/13/2022 – McEwen Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.50 to $1.00.

5/11/2022 – McEwen Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

3/31/2022 – McEwen Mining is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MUX opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

Get McEwen Mining Inc alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.