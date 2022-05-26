Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Otonomo Technologies (OTMO)

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ: OTMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2022 – Otonomo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

5/24/2022 – Otonomo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

5/18/2022 – Otonomo Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Otonomo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

5/2/2022 – Otonomo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $4.50.

3/31/2022 – Otonomo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

OTMO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,035. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTMO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

