Analyzing Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

91.5% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dine Brands Global and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 1 7 0 2.88 LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus price target of $97.63, indicating a potential upside of 38.12%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than LiveOne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dine Brands Global and LiveOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $896.17 million 1.32 $97.86 million $5.61 12.60 LiveOne $65.23 million 0.88 -$41.82 million ($0.66) -1.06

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dine Brands Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dine Brands Global has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dine Brands Global and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global 10.53% -41.75% 5.66% LiveOne -44.01% -1,399.02% -57.59%

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats LiveOne on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,611 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,751 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 598 IHOP franchised restaurants and two Applebee's franchised restaurants; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. the company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

LiveOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered Beverly Hills, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.