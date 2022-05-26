Analyzing Doximity (DOCS) and Its Peers

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Doximity to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Doximity alerts:

This table compares Doximity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 40.52% 17.73% 15.76% Doximity Competitors -12.65% -60.05% 0.61%

This table compares Doximity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $343.55 million $50.21 million 49.16 Doximity Competitors $2.13 billion $202.40 million 21.85

Doximity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Doximity. Doximity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Doximity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67 Doximity Competitors 399 1768 2600 89 2.49

Doximity presently has a consensus target price of $47.92, suggesting a potential upside of 41.26%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 40.11%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Doximity beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.