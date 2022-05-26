Analyzing NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NerdWallet alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NerdWallet and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 Clarivate 0 2 3 0 2.60

NerdWallet presently has a consensus target price of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 140.86%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.57%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Clarivate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A Clarivate -4.77% 4.89% 2.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million 1.83 N/A N/A N/A Clarivate $1.88 billion 5.02 -$270.45 million ($0.39) -35.92

NerdWallet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

NerdWallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.