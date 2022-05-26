Analyzing United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A DiamondRock Hospitality -1.98% -0.90% -0.46%

This table compares United Development Funding IV and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DiamondRock Hospitality $567.13 million 3.62 -$194.58 million ($0.11) -88.55

United Development Funding IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Development Funding IV and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A DiamondRock Hospitality 1 2 2 0 2.20

DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.80%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats United Development Funding IV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

