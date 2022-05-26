Angela Strank Acquires 483 Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) insider Angela Strank acquired 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($23.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($11,237.79).

Shares of LON:SSE traded down GBX 91 ($1.15) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,776.50 ($22.35). The company had a trading volume of 3,557,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,841. SSE plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The stock has a market cap of £18.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,798.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,674.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 60.20 ($0.76) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. This represents a yield of 3.26%. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSE. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised SSE to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($21.27) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.01) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,823 ($22.94).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

