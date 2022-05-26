Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

AHCHY opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

