Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $75.85 on Thursday. Ansell has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $131.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11.
