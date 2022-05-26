Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $75.85 on Thursday. Ansell has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $131.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11.

Get Ansell alerts:

About Ansell (Get Rating)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.