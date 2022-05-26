Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Director Sells $2,547,685.32 in Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,681.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. 3,016,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.70. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,315,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after purchasing an additional 265,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,634,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,361,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,757,000 after purchasing an additional 433,025 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

