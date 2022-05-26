Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Director Sells $2,587,768.76 in Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $2,587,768.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,865.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,834 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 661,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 191,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 553,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 316,937 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

