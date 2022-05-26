Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been given a $185.00 target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,228,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.93. Apple has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,833,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $843,924,000 after purchasing an additional 139,948 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

