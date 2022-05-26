Applied Materials (AMAT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) recently:

5/23/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $151.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $172.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $115.00.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $158.00.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $160.00.

5/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $135.00.

5/16/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $197.00.

3/31/2022 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $108.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average of $135.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

