AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Million

Analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) to report $1.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $1.50 million. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 430.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $5.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $5.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.55 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $12.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,128.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 43.50, a current ratio of 43.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.24. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

