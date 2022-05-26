ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Up 250.0% in May

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ARCW opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. ARC Group Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.90.
About ARC Group Worldwide
