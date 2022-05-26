ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Up 250.0% in May

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ARCW opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. ARC Group Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

