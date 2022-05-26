Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 195.9% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of ARHVF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Archer has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

