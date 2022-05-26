Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 195.9% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Shares of ARHVF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Archer has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.
About Archer
