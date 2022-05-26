Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

ARCO traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.56. 85,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,057. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,193 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 75,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

