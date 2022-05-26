Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

ARQT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. 500,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,093. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $4,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,267 shares of company stock worth $11,424,366 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

