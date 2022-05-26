argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($19.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($16.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($372.34) to €370.00 ($393.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $360.94.

Shares of ARGX opened at $316.78 on Tuesday. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $356.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -19.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

