argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($19.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($16.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on argenx from €350.00 ($372.34) to €370.00 ($393.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

ARGX stock opened at $316.78 on Tuesday. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $356.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.88 and a 200-day moving average of $301.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,565,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in argenx by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

