argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($19.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($16.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on argenx from €350.00 ($372.34) to €370.00 ($393.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $316.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.26. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.11. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $356.78.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -19.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in argenx by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,801,000 after buying an additional 192,844 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of argenx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 997,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in argenx by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

