argenx SE Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($4.87) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.87) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($19.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($16.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($372.34) to €370.00 ($393.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $316.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.11. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $249.50 and a fifty-two week high of $356.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.