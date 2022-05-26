Argus Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $112.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.43.
Shares of AEE stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.
In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ameren (Get Rating)
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
