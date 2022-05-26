Argus Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $112.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.43.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

