Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Update

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 465.4% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aries I Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Aries I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $409,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $452,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

