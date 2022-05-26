Arik Hill Acquires 25,358 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) insider Arik Hill purchased 25,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,515.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arik Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ontrak alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Arik Hill purchased 26,315 shares of Ontrak stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $39,998.80.

Shares of OTRK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 140,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 80.10% and a negative net margin of 76.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ontrak by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Ontrak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.