Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $55,160.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kelly Bodnar Battles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40.
Shares of ANET traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.95. 2,002,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,389. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.94 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.
About Arista Networks (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.