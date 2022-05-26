Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $55,160.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Bodnar Battles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40.

Shares of ANET traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.95. 2,002,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,389. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.94 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.36.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

