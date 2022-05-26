Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $746,324.53 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $746,324.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,389. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.94 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

