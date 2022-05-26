Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW) Short Interest Update

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARIZW stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Arisz Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.44.

Get Arisz Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $673,000.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arisz Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arisz Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.