Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €6.00 ($6.38) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.79) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.30) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.30 ($6.70) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.67 ($7.10).

Aroundtown stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €4.43 ($4.71). 3,818,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($7.61). The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of €4.98 and a 200-day moving average of €5.32.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

