Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR):

5/24/2022 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2022 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/11/2022 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

5/11/2022 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $72.00.

4/1/2022 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/31/2022 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ARWR stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $203,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,323,000 after purchasing an additional 777,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,802,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.