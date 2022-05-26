Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 321.4% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTE opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Artemis Strategic Investment has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTE. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $14,474,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $14,998,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $12,267,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter worth $9,989,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $9,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

