Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. Arteris has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $80,641.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 652,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,588.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,308.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,872 shares of company stock valued at $273,305.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arteris by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 778,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,428 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arteris by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Arteris by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 835,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Arteris by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 543,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arteris by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares during the period. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

