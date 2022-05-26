Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 67.7% in May

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the April 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHKSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Asahi Kasei in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

